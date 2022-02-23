ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We DOn’t See Color’ Community Art Expo Wednesday night

By Emily Cervarich
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and speak with guests to further the conversation.

In this segment, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich speaks with the executive director of the non-profit NC CIVIL, Jermaine McNair, about an event they are co-hosting with HeARToscope on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The event titled ” We DOn’t See Color” will showcase the artistic and brilliantly expressive voices in our African American communities. It will also feature a guest-panel dialogue and a survey opportunity called “Listening Communities” for residents to share input about the quality of life in their neighborhoods.

The groups plan to host similar events in the near future as part of their efforts to “bring more minority voices to the greater working table of equity efforts in OUR CommUNITY.”

More info on NC CIVIL’s “Listening Communities Voice Equity Project” can be found at https://nccivil.org/voice

