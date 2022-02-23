ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Only 17.4% of North Carolina teens get 8 hours of sleep

By Ryan Harper
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sleep is needed. The U.S. Surgeon General thinks the same, too.

A new study from ChamberofCommerce.org states that high schoolers in North Carolina are not getting the amount of sleep needed. As a matter of fact, only New Jersey teens have worse numbers when it comes to the sleep needed and the reasons why they are not getting it.

A big reason for that is the amount of time spent doing other things like being on a smartphone or computer, playing video games or other activities, the study finds.

In late 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General released a new advisory on youth mental health, drawing attention to rising rates of depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation and other mental health issues. Lifestyle changes such as increased academic stress, the increase in digital media use and overall bad health habits also play into this.

Statistics regarding North Carolina teens finds:

  • Teens who get 8 hours of sleep: 17.4%
  • Teens who spend greater than three hours on phone/computer: 46.4%
  • Teens who don’t exercise: 19.9%
  • Teens who watch more than three hours of TV: 20.1%

Statistics for teens in the U.S. show:

  • Teens who get 8 hours of sleep: 22.1%
  • Teens who spend more than three hours on phone/computer: 46.1%
  • Teens who don’t exercise: 17.0%
  • Teens who watch more than three hours of TV: 19.8%
(ChamberofCommerce.org illustration)

Sleeping more has more benefits including a lower risk of obesity and fewer problems with attention and behavior, the CDC also reports. The report states In spite of this, less than a quarter of teens report sleeping at least eight hours per day, a number that has fallen greatly over the last decade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

