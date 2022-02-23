USI has a new rival join the Ohio Valley

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WEHT)– University of Southern Indiana will have a new conference rival as the Lindenwood University Lions has accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) . Lindenwood sponsors 18 of the OVC’s championship sports and will become official members on July 1.



The Lions of Lindenwood will join the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, University of Southern Indiana, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and the University of Tennessee at Martin as OVC full-time member institutions.

USI has had overall success against Lindenwood in most sports that includes records of 3-0 in men’s basketball, 2-0 in women’s basketball, 3-0 in volleyball, 2-0-1 in men’s soccer, 5-1 in men’s tennis and 1-0 in women’s soccer. The Lions have proved to be more of a challenge on the base paths with the Screaming Eagles having a 1-4 record against them in baseball and a record of 1-1 in softball.

Lindenwood becomes the 24th full-time member in the 74-year history of the Ohio Valley Conference. The St. Charles, Mo. university currently competes at the NCAA Division II level and will begin its reclassification process to the NCAA Division I level during the 2022-23 academic year.



“We are delighted to add Lindenwood University as the 10th member of the OVC for the 2022-23 academic year,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “President Porter’s vision for the future of the institution, along with Lindenwood’s commitment to success, its geographic alignment with the OVC and its sports offerings, including football, and our shared philosophy and values make them a great fit for the Conference. We are excited to welcome Lindenwood to our OVC community.”

Lindenwood will be included in OVC regular season schedules and will be eligible to compete in OVC Championships. The Lions will be eligible to earn automatic bids to NCAA Championships in its first full season of full Division I membership beginning in 2026-27.

“Lindenwood is thrilled to join the Ohio Valley Conference as we apply to transition to NCAA Division I. This opportunity will elevate our entire university and provide championship-level experiences our student athletes deserve,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. “A move to NCAA Division I athletics and membership in the OVC enhances our Lindenwood University community in many ways and aligns with our strategic plan– it will drive enrollment, enhance university visibility, and generate revenue. We are eager to begin competition at this next level and look forward to welcoming OVC member schools to our campus beginning this fall.”

Lindenwood’s teams have won four National Championships since joining the NCAA. The Lions ranked sixth in the NCAA Directors’ Cup in 2017 which included five team conference titles.

Lindenwood has claimed three regional championships, 31 conference titles (including football titles in 2019 and 2021), and eight conference tournament championships during their NCAA era. 13 individual athletes from Lindenwood have been named national champions in their respective sports at the NCAA level.

Six student-athletes from Lindenwood have earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award for academic and athletic success throughout the season. Lindenwood’s NCAA sport programs have combined for a 3.0 GPA or higher since the start of the 2013-14 school year.

“Today is an exciting day in the history of Lindenwood University,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brad Wachler. “Over the last 10 years at the NCAA Division II level, we were fortunate to find great success on and off the field of play. We are now prepared more than ever to make the transition to the highest level of college sports. We are thankful for the Ohio Valley Conference’s partnership and look forward to working together to elevate the student-athlete experience.”

The OVC is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee and was founded in 1948. It has been located in the Nashville metropolitan area since 1979.

Multiple teams from the OVC have earned bids in NCAA Championship fields in baseball, men’s basketball, football and rifle over the last seven years. OVC teams have won NCAA Tournament games in baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball during that same time.

A male and female golf student-athlete from an OVC member school has advanced to the National Championship over the last seven years. Cross country has had at least one OVC athlete advance to the National Championship meet in each of the past 13 years.



The league has hosted its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana since 2018 including setting attendance records in 2019. The OVC also hosts neutral site championships in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.

A record 1,718 student-athletes were named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for achieving a 3.25 grade point average or higher during the 2020-21 academic year. A record 356 earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for compiling a perfect 4.0 GPA during the same academic year.

