ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

USI has a new rival join the Ohio Valley

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hn1ca_0eN0Lcks00

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WEHT)– University of Southern Indiana will have a new conference rival as the Lindenwood University Lions has accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) . Lindenwood sponsors 18 of the OVC’s championship sports and will become official members on July 1.

The Lions of Lindenwood will join the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, University of Southern Indiana, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and the University of Tennessee at Martin as OVC full-time member institutions.

USI has had overall success against Lindenwood in most sports that includes records of 3-0 in men’s basketball, 2-0 in women’s basketball, 3-0 in volleyball, 2-0-1 in men’s soccer, 5-1 in men’s tennis and 1-0 in women’s soccer. The Lions have proved to be more of a challenge on the base paths with the Screaming Eagles having a 1-4 record against them in baseball and a record of 1-1 in softball.

USI huge decision adds to its plentiful history

Lindenwood becomes the 24th full-time member in the 74-year history of the Ohio Valley Conference. The St. Charles, Mo. university currently competes at the NCAA Division II level and will begin its reclassification process to the NCAA Division I level during the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are delighted to add Lindenwood University as the 10th member of the OVC for the 2022-23 academic year,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “President Porter’s vision for the future of the institution, along with Lindenwood’s commitment to success, its geographic alignment with the OVC and its sports offerings, including football, and our shared philosophy and values make them a great fit for the Conference. We are excited to welcome Lindenwood to our OVC community.”

Lindenwood will be included in OVC regular season schedules and will be eligible to compete in OVC Championships. The Lions will be eligible to earn automatic bids to NCAA Championships in its first full season of full Division I membership beginning in 2026-27.

“Lindenwood is thrilled to join the Ohio Valley Conference as we apply to transition to NCAA Division I. This opportunity will elevate our entire university and provide championship-level experiences our student athletes deserve,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. “A move to NCAA Division I athletics and membership in the OVC enhances our Lindenwood University community in many ways and aligns with our strategic plan– it will drive enrollment, enhance university visibility, and generate revenue. We are eager to begin competition at this next level and look forward to welcoming OVC member schools to our campus beginning this fall.”

Lindenwood’s teams have won four National Championships since joining the NCAA. The Lions ranked sixth in the NCAA Directors’ Cup in 2017 which included five team conference titles.

USI names new media relations specialist

Lindenwood has claimed three regional championships, 31 conference titles (including football titles in 2019 and 2021), and eight conference tournament championships during their NCAA era. 13 individual athletes from Lindenwood have been named national champions in their respective sports at the NCAA level.

Six student-athletes from Lindenwood have earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award for academic and athletic success throughout the season. Lindenwood’s NCAA sport programs have combined for a 3.0 GPA or higher since the start of the 2013-14 school year.

“Today is an exciting day in the history of Lindenwood University,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brad Wachler.  “Over the last 10 years at the NCAA Division II level, we were fortunate to find great success on and off the field of play.  We are now prepared more than ever to make the transition to the highest level of college sports.  We are thankful for the Ohio Valley Conference’s partnership and look forward to working together to elevate the student-athlete experience.”

The OVC is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee and was founded in 1948. It has been located in the Nashville metropolitan area since 1979.

Multiple teams from the OVC have earned bids in NCAA Championship fields in baseball, men’s basketball, football and rifle over the last seven years. OVC teams have won NCAA Tournament games in baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball during that same time.

USI announces its DI partnership

A male and female golf student-athlete from an OVC member school has advanced to the National Championship over the last seven years. Cross country has had at least one OVC athlete advance to the National Championship meet in each of the past 13 years.

The league has hosted its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana since 2018 including setting attendance records in 2019. The OVC also hosts neutral site championships in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.

A record 1,718 student-athletes were named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for achieving a 3.25 grade point average or higher during the 2020-21 academic year. A record 356 earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for compiling a perfect 4.0 GPA during the same academic year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Aces set school record in blowout loss at Loyola

CHICAGO, Il. (WEHT) The Aces terrible season hit a program low Wednesday night in Chicago. Evansville managed only 31 points in a 51 point loss at Loyola. The Ramblers won 82-31. The 31 points is a program record for fewest points in a game. Evansville is now 6-22.
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Eyewitness News EXCLUSIVE: UE athletic director Mark Spencer remains confident in Todd Lickliter, asks for fan’s patience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) University of Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer has given men’s basketball head coach Todd Lickliter a vote of confidence and asks for the fans to be patient. In an exclusive statement to Eyewitness News, Spencer says, “I have confidence in Coach Lickliter and his staff.  They are implementing a new system that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Otters lands a partner to stream games

SAUGET, Ill. (WEHT) – The Frontier League of Professional Baseball (TFL) including the Evansville Otters and leading sports streaming service FloSports announced a multi-year partnership that will make the Frontier League the only professional baseball league featured on the over-the-top (OTT) service. The partnership will deliver high quality and creative productions of exciting minor league baseball […]
MLB
WEHT/WTVW

Forest Park excited to end season with a shot at a championship

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) The Forest Park girls are enjoying one of the best seasons in program history. The Rangers are 25 and 3 and have advanced to the 2A state championship game. “It’s so exciting. The community is so excited for us,” says head coach Tony Hasenour. “To see the excitement on the student’s faces, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Brentwood, TN
Sports
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
WEHT/WTVW

I-65 bridge to be named after baseball legend

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Baseball legend Gil Hodges is still snatching up honors like he did baseballs as a first baseman. The Indiana House advanced efforts to memorialize the late baseball legend and Indiana native by naming a bridge on I-65 in Columbus the “Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.” Author of House Resolution 19 State Rep. Cindy […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Journalists who broke USA Gymnastics scandal speak at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -The USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal that broke in 2016 sent shockwaves across the nation thanks to two investigative journalists in Indiana. Those two reporters, Tim Evans and Marisa Kwiatkowski, shared their experience with students and the general public at the University of Southern Indiana. Both individuals were reporters at the Indystar […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois Product Expo returns to state fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Foodies looking to graze will find plenty at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the Illinois Product Expo March 5 and 6 in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together the last 23 years. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lindenwood University#Usi#University Of Evansville#Ovc#The Lions Of Lindenwood#Morehead State University#Martin#Mo University#Ncaa Division Ii#The Ncaa Division
WEHT/WTVW

Outdoors workshop for women scheduled

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Girls just want to have fun experiencing the great outdoors. The annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop is April 29 to May 1 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette. The cost for the workshop is $250 and includes equipment, meals and lodging. The program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in […]
WEHT/WTVW

Syphilis outbreak in Daviess County linked to Evansville

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Health and the Daviess County Health Department are responding to an outbreak of syphilis near Washington, Ind., which had originated from an outbreak in Evansville, Ind., in late 2021, a news release said. This outbreak has been linked to exposures to other infectious diseases, including human immunodeficiency […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jelani Day bill passes the Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Senate Bill 3932, also known as the Jelani Day Bill, was passed in the Illinois Senate Thursday, Feb. 24. The legislation amends the Missing Person Identification Act, and it would require the FBI to get involved if medical examiners or coroners can not identify human remains within 72 hours of them […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile charged in connection to Harrison fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has charged a juvenile in connection to a fight at a high school basketball game February 18. The altercation happened near the end of the boy’s basketball game between Bosse and Harrison. It did not involve players, coaches or fans in the stands. Police say the case […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory lifted in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Water District lifted a boil advisory on Friday for customers affected by a water main break. Customers on Highway 41A between Hwy 425 and 5634 Hwy 41A, 5290 Hwy 425 and 5358, 4996 & 5382 Old Madisonville Rd are no longer being advised to boil water before […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One person will get $10,000 in a giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Way of Southwestern Indiana and Heritage Federal Credit Union are giving away $10,000 to one lucky person. As part of the United Way Annual Campaign, Heritage Federal Credit Union sponsored a $10,000 cash award to both encourage people to support United Way and to give back to those who help […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WEHT/WTVW

Local museum hosts classic toy exhibit

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local museum is remembering the good ole days with a classic toy exhibit. The Dubois County Museum invites all to come see their new temporary exhibit called Toys and Doll. The exhibit opened at the museum on Feb. 24. A special play day for mothers and preschoolers, preschool classes, and […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy