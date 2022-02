WACO, Tex. — No. 5 Kansas and No. 10 Baylor are set to face off in a high-profile matchup in Waco, Tex. on Saturday night. The game will go a long way in deciding the Big 12 conference champion as the final eight days of the regular season begin. KU enters the game with a two-game lead over Baylor in the loss column. The Jayhawks have a busy home stretch that involves two games against TCU and a home game against Texas, which has won the last three games over the Jayhawks. Baylor has a Big Monday contest against Texas up next before ending conference play with a home game against Iowa State.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO