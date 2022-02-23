3 deaths; 22 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed 3 additional local deaths in connection with the COVID19 virus. The victims are a 78-year-old male that died on February 13, a 75-year-old male that died on February 17, and a 74-year-old male that died on February 19.

The deaths bring the total to 242 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 22 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,341 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 89 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 19,263 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 1,216 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,882 or 46.32% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,986.