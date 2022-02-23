Sean Avery, 41, Signs Deal With ECHL Orlando Solar Bears

The New York Rangers will square off tomorrow afternoon for the first time against the Pittsburgh Penguins to put some distance between them in the standings. After a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, they jumped over the the Penguins, who dropped a 6-1 decision to New Jersey. The Blueshirts are also 5-0-1 in their past six games, with just nine non-shootout goals allowed during that stretch.
With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings...
The Buffalo Sabres dropped their sixth straight game on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Buffalo couldn’t get much going in the first 40 minutes of the game and that ended up costing them despite a really good third period. The Sabres outshot Dallas 23-5 in the final frame, but only scored one goal.
Shaquille O’Neal usually goes after the younger generation of NBA big men. But this time around, he is targeting a big man who is even older than he is. In a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal expressed his opinion that Bill Walton did not deserve to be on the NBA 75 team.
Welcome back? Injuries are one of the few constants in wrestling as you never know when you are going to see someone get taken out of action by being hurt. There is never a good time to see someone get injured and it can be something that keeps the on the shelf for any length of time. Some of these injuries seem to be career ending, but now it seems that someone could return to the ring when it was never thought possible.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is currently in negotiations to become an analyst with Fox Sports, reports Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan. Talks are fluid at the moment but a potential Payton role would likely be a studio analyst and possibly a game analyst also.
Today we take a look back on the happenings surrounding the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from February 19-26, 2022. 26-year-old forward Nick Ritchie (102 goals, 108 assists in 212 goals with the Peterborough Petes and the Soo Greyhounds from 2011-15) has been traded to the Arizona Coyotes by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was sent along with a conditional second-round draft pick in exchange for 29-year-old forward Ryan Dzingel and 27-year-old defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.
Oregon has spent February trying to overcome shaky losses on its NCAA Tournament resume and bolster its chances of securing a bid. Coach Dana Altman and the Ducks missed a big chance to help themselves significantly in the past week, too. Oregon (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) beat No. 12 UCLA on...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
Buckle up, Sixers fans, because you're never going to believe the latest developments around Ben Simmons' readiness to return to the court. The former Sixers star and current Nets benchwarmer was reportedly "ramping up" just a week ago ahead of a return that seemed just a few weeks away, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has come up with an idea for a career change for ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. On his show on Monday, McAfee elected to throw Herbstreit’s name in the ring as a possible candidate for ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast. “You know...
Comments / 0