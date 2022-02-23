Man wanted after failing to register as sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Morris Dukes is currently wanted for Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender by giving a false address and Violation of Probation.

According to officials, “Dukes is deemed by the State of Georgia a dangerous sexual predator.”

Dukes’ original charge was Aggravated Child Molestation, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Dukes should contact law enforcement immediately and under no circumstance try to apprehend him.

The phone number for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is 706-653-4225, and the anonymous tip line is 706-225-4285.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office App.

