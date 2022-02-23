"Uncharted" takes a familiar, yet fun path

Of all of Sony's hit PlayStation franchises that could transcend different mediums, Uncharted immediately stands out as the one that seems the most adaptable. Treasure hunts and daring heists have played out across screens both big and at home for long enough now that all it would take for Uncharted to make the jump is to slot the existing characters and references into their respective places, and for the most part, that's what this new live-action Uncharted movie does. It marries established characters with a recognizable cast and will probably be better at attracting new Uncharted fans compared to appealing to the diehards, but it's a fun, lighthearted time overall.

