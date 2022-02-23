ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

"Uncharted" takes a familiar, yet fun path

By MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Uncharted,” an adaptation of the popular video game, is a film we’ve seen before. With nods to everything from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “National Treasure,” it is a film that doesn’t try to stray too far from the genre’s familiar...

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘The Unhealer’ review: Throwback to 80s horror is familiar and fun

The Unhealer will immediately give audiences the feel of a 1980’s horror movie. The story follows a bullied teenager named Kelly (Elijah Nelson) who receives unexpected help from a faith healer (Lance Henriksen). He soon realizes he has gained a power that makes him practically invincible. At first, he seems like the solution to many of his problems has been presented. Things soon take a dark turn.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Uncharted Review: Formulaic Fun

Of all of Sony's hit PlayStation franchises that could transcend different mediums, Uncharted immediately stands out as the one that seems the most adaptable. Treasure hunts and daring heists have played out across screens both big and at home for long enough now that all it would take for Uncharted to make the jump is to slot the existing characters and references into their respective places, and for the most part, that's what this new live-action Uncharted movie does. It marries established characters with a recognizable cast and will probably be better at attracting new Uncharted fans compared to appealing to the diehards, but it's a fun, lighthearted time overall.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Uncharted movie double-crosses video game fans yet again

Uncharted game series protagonist Nathan Drake owns a ring he claims came from his forebear, explorer Sir Francis Drake. It’s engraved “Sic Parvis Magna,” or “Greatness from small beginnings.” The game series reflected that motto, with the modest first installment spawning three direct sequels, each better than the last.
VIDEO GAMES
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: ‘Uncharted’ badly written, but has some fun moments

Don’t think of “Uncharted” as a video game adaptation. This is for the movie’s sake, not yours. Opening in theaters this weekend, “Uncharted” will be a bitter disappointment for anyone who loved the PlayStation game series it’s based on. If you don’t know anything about the games, however, it’s an average action-adventure movie that overcomes bad writing to get considerably better in the second half.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Tati Gabrielle
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Diagnosed With Cancer, Bravo Family Showers Her With Support

Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Mia Thornton has been diagnosed with cancer. The 37-year-old businesswoman-turned-Bravo star revealed the emotional news to her followers on Friday. Sharing a selfie while sitting in her living room, Thornton said she was first told about her cancer last week. Article continues below advertisement. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Magellan#Zombieland
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Hello Magazine

Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years. She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Takes Out Chicago and True For a Fun Girls Day

The Kardashians trailer confirms launch date (Disney) On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian posted about her adorable day out with her daughter and niece on her Instagram Stories, sharing cute selfies with her 3-year-old, True Thompson, and 4-year-old Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In the photos, the...
CELEBRITIES
Fox 19

TT's Take: 'Uncharted' now in theaters

Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month. Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC. Sister Keli talks Black History Month activities in Cincinnati. Updated: 21 hours ago. Sister Keli talks Black History Month activities in Cincinnati. Morgan A. Owens talks...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times-Herald

Video game movie ‘Uncharted’ unoriginal but still fun

Anytime a movie comes out that is an adaptation of a popular video game, the question of whether it will be great and impactful or just another pointless cash-grab always comes up. This is a strange way to think of these movies — and video games as an art form to begin with — since people rarely do this with the likes of musicals, TV shows or books.
TV SHOWS
SFGate

Korea Box Office: ‘Uncharted’ Opens on Top With $2 Million Take

The U.S.-made action adventure film “Uncharted” took a comfortable first place a the South Korean box office on its first weekend of release. “Uncharted” took $2.12 million between Friday and Sunday, grabbing 53% of the total Korean market, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over five days since its Wednesday opening, the film earned $3.00 million.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy