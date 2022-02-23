"Uncharted" takes a familiar, yet fun path

“Uncharted,” an adaptation of the popular video game, is a film we’ve seen before. With nods to everything from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “National Treasure,” it is a film that doesn’t try to stray too far from the genre’s familiar...
The Unhealer will immediately give audiences the feel of a 1980’s horror movie. The story follows a bullied teenager named Kelly (Elijah Nelson) who receives unexpected help from a faith healer (Lance Henriksen). He soon realizes he has gained a power that makes him practically invincible. At first, he seems like the solution to many of his problems has been presented. Things soon take a dark turn.
Of all of Sony's hit PlayStation franchises that could transcend different mediums, Uncharted immediately stands out as the one that seems the most adaptable. Treasure hunts and daring heists have played out across screens both big and at home for long enough now that all it would take for Uncharted to make the jump is to slot the existing characters and references into their respective places, and for the most part, that's what this new live-action Uncharted movie does. It marries established characters with a recognizable cast and will probably be better at attracting new Uncharted fans compared to appealing to the diehards, but it's a fun, lighthearted time overall.
Uncharted game series protagonist Nathan Drake owns a ring he claims came from his forebear, explorer Sir Francis Drake. It’s engraved “Sic Parvis Magna,” or “Greatness from small beginnings.” The game series reflected that motto, with the modest first installment spawning three direct sequels, each better than the last.
Don’t think of “Uncharted” as a video game adaptation. This is for the movie’s sake, not yours. Opening in theaters this weekend, “Uncharted” will be a bitter disappointment for anyone who loved the PlayStation game series it’s based on. If you don’t know anything about the games, however, it’s an average action-adventure movie that overcomes bad writing to get considerably better in the second half.
Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
A beloved member of Karen Laine's family is on the mend after undergoing a surgical procedure. The Good Bones star revealed in a Tuesday, Feb. 22 Instagram post that her family dog Adelle, whom she sweetly referred to as her "little fluffernutter," had "her rear knees surgically repaired" that morning and was now recovering.
Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Mia Thornton has been diagnosed with cancer. The 37-year-old businesswoman-turned-Bravo star revealed the emotional news to her followers on Friday. Sharing a selfie while sitting in her living room, Thornton said she was first told about her cancer last week. Article continues below advertisement. "Same...
Law & Order star Camryn Manheim shared that Mariska Hargitay wants to do a crossover with her character. Manheim portrays Lieutenant Kate Dixon in the flagship show’s revival for Season 21. The role is the successor of S. Epatha Merkerson’s character Anita Van Buren. Manheim told Stage Right...
One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Bow Wow had time on his hands today. Earlier this week, Instagram account @critics_of_culture shared a now-viral meme titled, “Why Are These People On This List Considered Corny?” The post included photos of celebrities like Drake, Will Smith, Nick Cannon, Logic, Wayne Brady, and—you guessed it—Bow Wow.
A location well-known for its romantic settings, be it by the fireplace in a cabin in the woods or having a relaxing swim in a giant champagne glass, the Poconos is the place to be during the month of love.
Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years. She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.
The Kardashians trailer confirms launch date (Disney) On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian posted about her adorable day out with her daughter and niece on her Instagram Stories, sharing cute selfies with her 3-year-old, True Thompson, and 4-year-old Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In the photos, the...
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month. Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC. Sister Keli talks Black History Month activities in Cincinnati. Updated: 21 hours ago. Sister Keli talks Black History Month activities in Cincinnati. Morgan A. Owens talks...
Anytime a movie comes out that is an adaptation of a popular video game, the question of whether it will be great and impactful or just another pointless cash-grab always comes up. This is a strange way to think of these movies — and video games as an art form to begin with — since people rarely do this with the likes of musicals, TV shows or books.
KATY Perry broke down sobbing during the American Idol season 20 trailer after hearing a devastating story from one of the contestants. The pop star and her fellow judges will return to the ABC show on Sunday for the season premiere. Katy, 37, became highly emotional during the preview trailer...
Hoda Kotb is known for her loyalty and has a close-knit circle of friends, both in the public eye and out of the spotlight. And this week, the kind-hearted star shone a light on her best friend, Karen Swensen, as she marked an end of an era. Karen retired on...
The U.S.-made action adventure film “Uncharted” took a comfortable first place a the South Korean box office on its first weekend of release. “Uncharted” took $2.12 million between Friday and Sunday, grabbing 53% of the total Korean market, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over five days since its Wednesday opening, the film earned $3.00 million.
Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
