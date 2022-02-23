ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

MCT fundraising event invites all to “Grease” up trivia skills

By Shelby Atkison shelbya@marshfieldmail.com
marshfieldmail.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshfield Community Theatre’s Young Professionals Group is hosting a Grease Trivia Night to raise funds. The event will take place Friday, March 4 starting at 7 p.m. “We’re really looking...

marshfieldmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

White House responds to Russia's decision to put deterrence forces on high alert

Washington (CNN) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put Russia's deterrence forces, which includes nuclear arms, on high alert are part of a wider pattern of unprovoked escalation and "manufactured threats" from the Kremlin. "This is really a pattern...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Marshfield, MO
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Fundraising#Grease Cast#Auction#Young Professionals Group#Mct Education#The Whole Kitchen
Reuters

BP’s bruising Russian exit almost worth the pain

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney is removing an increasingly awkward appendage. In a seismic move, the BP chief executive said on Sunday the UK oil giant would exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the state-controlled Russian energy major read more . In financial terms the timing couldn’t be worse. But Looney may still get something of a consolation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy