ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Mardi Gras Trash And Garbage Pick-Up Schedule

By Gina Cook
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Carnival and Mardi Gras festivities, balls, and parades are in full swing in SWLA. Get out and Laissez les bons temps rouler! While you're at it, please...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Beans to Your Door? This Louisiana Company Will Do It Quarterly

When I first stumbled across this story about a quarterly subscription for beans, I have to admit - I thought it was a little ridiculous. Then, I started thinking about how many of my favorite, Louisiana meals need beans: Red beans and rice, chili (Louisiana-style, not Texas style obviously), baked beans, and more wouldn't exist without them. Plus, an old-fashioned pot of beans by itself is pretty welcome on cold days in the Bayou State.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Lake Charles, LA
Society
92.9 THE LAKE

Port Wonder Preview Day Is Planned March 12 in Lake Charles

The news was released a little less than a month ago about the new development that has the promise of revitalizing the Lakefront in Lake Charles. In my over 20- plus years of living here I have seen everything from the casino being wiped away by Hurricane Rita to families having picnics, to the locals exercising around the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Become a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agent: Here’s How

If you love the outdoors - being on the water, in the woods, or on the plains, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) might have a job for you. LDWF will soon be holding an academy to train candidates to become Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents, helping to protect Louisiana's natural resources and the people who enjoy them.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Up#Carnival
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana SNAP & EBT Cards Approved for Online Grocery Shopping

It was one of the saving graces of the pandemic for many families in Louisiana. It was the ability to purchase groceries online and avoid going into stores during the height of COVID across the state. However, many found a major social disparity in who could and who could not take advantage of the safety and convenience of online grocery shopping. That gap appears to have been closed.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Fire Marshal Browning Brings Statewide Burn Ban To An End

Due to a lack of rain, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain had to issue a statewide burn ban that went into effect Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The ban was put into place after dozens of fire departments across the state had been overwhelmed with emergency calls to extinguish fires.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Snowmobile Drags Ice Fisherman on Harrowing Ride Inside His Shack

If you ever need to know just how out of their minds people who fish are, all you have to do is take a look at what happens in the northern part of our country every year. While we here in Louisiana get chided for hitting the bayous, rivers, ponds, lakes, bays, and oceans, in clouds of mosquitoes and thunderstorms, people up north fish a little differently.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

VIDEO: Dead Manatee Found in Calcasieu River

I've seen dolphins around the Lake Area, but never really heard of Manatees making a visit to Lake Charles. When my aunt and uncle lived in Florida, we would go see them near a spring and watch them float around. They're big beautiful animals, and when I get in the water, I identify as one.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
92.9 THE LAKE

North Lake Charles Community Meeting Monday February 21

Don't miss the North Lake Charles community meeting Monday, February 21 at 6 p.m. at the Foundation House (720 Enterprise Blvd.) This is an opportunity for residents to speak out on neighborhood concerns, offer advice and ask questions concerning the area. Come out and be a part of the meeting, voice your concerns, ask questions and meet the community leaders representing your community.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

11 Times Tee Shirts Said What We Were Thinking at Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is about to really get serious here in South Louisiana. We have had to postpone a lot of our Fat Tuesday fun for the past couple of years while the coronavirus did its thing. Now it appears that we have turned a corner in the pandemic, so we are all ready to truly let the good times roll.
APPAREL
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy