Scorpions, ‘Rock Believer': Album Review

By Gary Graff
 5 days ago
"The king of riffs is back in town," Klaus Meine declares at the start of Scorpions' new album. And they are not holding anything in reserve. Though it's an old showbiz conceit, there was some genuine concern about whether the long-lived group would follow up 2015's Return to Forever, a 50th-anniversary...

Guitar World Magazine

Scorpions preview imminent new album with swaggering single, Shining Of Your Soul

With the release of their upcoming album Rock Believer only four days away, iconic German rock band Scorpions have shared their final pre-release single, Shining Of Your Soul. Following the release of singles Peacemaker, Seventh Sun and the album’s epic title track, Shining Of Your Soul continues the quartet’s red hot form, pairing swampy electric guitar riffs and rhythmic off-beat six-string snaps with infectious lead melodies and a neat solo.
Loudwire

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.
92.9 THE LAKE

Robert Plant Stole Fuel to Be in Band With John Bonham

Robert Plant recalled the moment he met John Bonham and how the encounter led to trouble with the police. The future Led Zeppelin bandmates were both active on the gig circuit in the Black Country region of England in the early ‘60s. In a recent interview with Rick Rubin on the Broken Record podcast, Plant said he was fronting local group the Crawling King Snakes when Bonham introduced himself.
Kerrang

Album review: Author & Punisher – Krüller

When Author & Punisher first rose to prominence through its compelling mangle of abrasive, robotic electronica in the mid-’00s, few could’ve imagined that the project would still be breaking fresh ground almost two decades down the line. The metallic-industrial alter-ego of engineer, instrumentalist, vocalist and avant-garde sculptor Tristan...
92.9 THE LAKE

Tears for Fears, ‘The Tipping Point': Album Review

Nobody would expect a band that brought dissociative identity disorder and Janovian theory to the top of the charts to rest easy during a recording hiatus that lasted for almost two decades. But the 18 years since Tears for Fears' Everybody Loves a Happy Ending have been especially rough on Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith at times. Orzabal's wife died in 2017, forcing the duo to pull out of some live dates, and work on their seventh album, The Tipping Point, began nearly 10 years ago before a frustrated Smith temporarily left the group.
Austin Chronicle

Album Review: Blindshore

As a former axeslinger for long-gone ATX shoegazer greats Seven Percent Solution (authors of Gabriel's Waltz, one of the finest psychedelic rock records to ever gestate in the Lone Star State) and A Five and Dime Ship, guitarist James Adkisson knows his way around an effects pedal or two. For Into the Ocean, his third album under the Blindshore moniker, Adkisson takes forlorn, introspective pop songs and drowns them in a bathtub of reverb, fuzz, echo, and electronics, to rise again better than when they went under. Lead track "A Dark Path" drills down into a kind of probing melancholy but does it under the auspices of a spacey melody and an otherworldly shimmer. The propulsive "Submarine" grooves steadily through clouds of fuzzy atmosphere, with riffs floating out of the ether and insinuating themselves into your earhole before you know what's happened. The soaring "Star" blends distorted drum sounds with tuneful noises of enigmatic instrumental origin. "The Question" might get lost in its own plaintiveness if not for the noise guitar and hazy rhythms that rumble beneath its surface. Amazingly, all these machine-made accouterments serve the songs, rather than obscure them, making plain that, in Blindshore's world, sonic surgery reigns but solid songcraft rules.
Cleveland.com

Scorpions, Tears For Fears top this week’s new album releases

Scorpions and Tears For Fears return after long breaks to lead this week’s batch of new music releases (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: German headbanging legends Scorpions sting us again with “Rock Believer” (Spinefarm), the group’s first new album in seven years. Record and produced at home in Hanover, it’s the quintet’s first to feature its latest drummer Mikkey Dee (from Motorhead) and comes in both an 11-track standard version and a 16-track deluxe edition.
92.9 THE LAKE

David Gilmour and Roger Waters Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

David Gilmour and Roger Waters both laid claim to the legacy of Pink Floyd, rarely making solo statements. The difference was that Gilmour remained at the helm, leading Pink Floyd to three more studio albums after Waters' bitter mid-'80s departure. Some have actually argued that the first one, Momentary Lapse of Reason, was nothing more than a Gilmour solo project dressed up with the band moniker.
92.9 THE LAKE

Win a Deluxe 45 RPM Vinyl Box Set of Van Halen’s First Album

Van Halen's first six albums are getting an audio upgrade courtesy of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, and UCR is giving away a $125 vinyl box set edition of their first album, Van Halen. Van Halen have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) to produce the expansive collection of LPs....
Times-Herald

Dolly Parton plans rock album if inducted into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton plans to make a rock album if she's inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 76-year-old country music legend is nominated for the first time alongside the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran. Although Dolly has covered rock classics by the likes of...
92.9 THE LAKE

Journey and Toto Kick Off 2022 ‘Freedom’ Tour: Set Lists, Videos

Journey kicked off their 2022 Freedom tour last night in Pittsburgh with a crowd-pleasing 19-song set largely dedicated to their biggest hits. Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda were joined at the packed PPG Paints Arena by recently recruited keyboardist and singer Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jenson. There was no mention of bassist Randy Jackson or drummer Narada Michael Walden, who were announced as new band members in 2020.
98.3 The Snake

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
NME

XXXTentacion’s ‘?’ passes Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ to become Spotify’s most streamed hip-hop album in history

XXXTentacion‘s 2018 album ‘?’ has become the most streamed hip-hop album in Spotify history, surpassing Drake’s 2018 LP, ‘Scorpion’. Chart Data reported that as of last November, ‘Scorpion’ was ahead of ‘?’ by nearly one billion streams. XXXTentacion’s second studio album has since reached 7.884billion plays on the platform, with Drake currently sitting at 7.883bn.
92.9 THE LAKE

Robert Plant Wanted to Flee From Alison Krauss Tryout Session

Robert Plant recently explained how he wanted to flee from the tryout session with Alison Krauss that led to their award-winning 2007 album Raising Sand. He said he was already feeling out of his depth in having to sing a set melody so that Krauss could duet with him because he never was restricted that way in Led Zeppelin.
92.9 THE LAKE

Nancy Wilson Details Plans to Tour With Ann-Free Heart Lineup

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has detailed plans to tour under the Nancy Wilson's Heart moniker, which will not include her sister and singer Ann Wilson. Wilson's new Heart lineup features several of her longtime collaborators, including guitarist Ryan Waters, drummer Ben Smith, bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker. Vocal duties will fall to Kimberly Nichole, a Seattle native who became a finalist on Season 8 of The Voice and performed on Broadway in 2018 for a limited engagement of Rocktopia.
92.9 THE LAKE

Future Rock Hall Nominees That Will Outrage Purists

If there’s one thing purists enjoy more than seeing their favorite artists get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it’s complaining about nominees they deem “unworthy.”. Naturally, the Rock Hall was always going to be prime fodder for debate, much the same way fans...
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

