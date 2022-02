WHEATON -- The Women in Business Committee of the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce is hosting "Reset for Success: Women in Business Expo 2022" from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 18. This blended event will offer a virtual conference with online learning followed by an in-person business expo, happy hour and "fashion stroll." Attendees can select whether to attend both events, the virtual conference or just the happy hour.

WHEATON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO