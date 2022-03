POMEROY — Meigs County youth and their families have the opportunity to explore the opportunities the 4-H program has to offer at the upcoming kick-off event. The Meigs County 4-H Kick-Off will be on Saturday, March 5 from noon-4 p.m. at the Rutland Bottle Gas Building at the Meigs County Fair Grounds. The theme of this year’s event is “Start your 2022 4-H year off with a BANG.”

