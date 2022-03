We all had our favorite books growing up. One of the most exciting things for me as a kid was when they would pass out those Scholastic book order brochures or when they would have book fairs at school for that matter. There was always some new literature that I would want to dive into each time. We all have our picks of our favorite books from our childhood. So what is Wyoming's most popular children's book?

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO