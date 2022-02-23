ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Last Monday Did You See Any Extra Snowmen In Bismarck?

By Bromo
 4 days ago
Just last Monday it was President Day, did you happen to see any extra snowmen shaped in the liking of any of our past leaders?. I personally did not, but judging by the record performance that 21st of February we just had wouldn't surprise me one bit. It seems that we...

What Inspires You The Most About Living In North Dakota?

I can't say that I have, I am from San Diego, California, however, I once had a Fargo/Moorhead native tell me that he felt you had to have lived in North Dakota for at least ten years before you can start acting like a local ( whatever that means ). The question I ask of you is what inspires you the most about living here? Of course, it's hard to relate to that, if you have never lived anywhere else. You obviously have nothing to compare it to.
Blowing Snow Into The Street In Bismarck Could Be Costly To You

Old man Winter might be hangin' on this winter season. Something tells me this won't be the last snowstorm we'll go through this season. However, hopefully, there won't be many more. As we dig out from the four inches of snow we received in the Bismarck Mandan area the last couple of days, you should keep this in mind from the city of Bismarck.
Were You A Part Of History Here In Bismarck On 2/17/2007?

Gee, I wonder what the weather was like way back on February 17th, 2007 here in Bismarck/Mandan?. If you were living here in Bismarck/Mandan back on February 17th, 2007 you probably don't remember anything unusual about the weather on that particular Saturday. The most important factor for that day 15 years ago was snow, oh and a World Record to conquer. You see way out in Michigan, they held the record for the most snow angels in one place at one time, that number was officially logged into the Guinness Book Of World Records. According to mtulode.com "In 2006 Michigan Tech was able to recruit 3,784 people to make snow angels simultaneously, and 3,745 people to have a snowball fight"
Bismarck In For A Winter Wallop? Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Bismarck Mandan area. This watch is in effect from 6 pm Sunday, February 20th through late Monday, February 21st. This watch area includes the cities of Bismarck, Strasburg, and Linton. All of southern North Dakota is in the watch area.
Bismarck: Get Ready To Spring Forward In Less Than A Month

I'm writing this today for all the people who have cabin fever like myself. The last two days of weather certainly isn't helping the cause. After a mid 50 degrees day on Saturday, the snow was all but gone in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln. Now, we have several inches of snow to melt again and it doesn't appear like that will happen this week. Yep, winter has set in again, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Beware Of This Treacherous Intersection In Bismarck

There are certain intersections in Bismarck you need to pay extra attention to. I know how it is when we are out and about driving the same route to work five days a week, we are pretty much on autopilot mode, and this is when it can become dangerous. We expect everyone driving out on the roads to be paying attention and it's easy to take that for granted. But there is one intersection in Bismarck that leaves zero room for any error.
North Dakota Electronic Posting Of Land Is Now Open

The North Dakota Game and Fish has opened up the electronic posting of land now on their website. The enrollment period to do so is open through Friday, July 1st, 2022. If landowners want their land to be electronically posted for the upcoming fall hunting seasons, they must do so before July 1st.
Who Has The Most Perilous Potholes- Bismarck, Mandan, Or Lincoln?

It wasn't there yesterday, but today it's a pothole pit ready to put a whammy on your wheels, spill your coffee, and make you cuss out loud. Generally, the month of March kicks off the pothole season, this year we have the drastic day to night temperature swings to thank for an early start to the season. Not so much the effect of temperatures on the asphalt but its effect on the water that is beneath the asphalt. Cracks occur on roadways through average wear and tear, if water is able to seep through to the layers below the road surface here's where the simple science comes in...water expands when freezing.
Bismarck Roads More Dangerous This Winter By Far

I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
NWS Early Spring Weather Outlook For Bismarck & North Dakota

I think we have had more rain in January and February in Bismarck than we did all last July. It's made for a mess on the roads, but it has certainly helped ease the drought. Even though we're not on pace for an average snowfall season in Bismarck, which is 46 inches, we have had enough mixed precipitation to get us out of last summer's extreme drought. In fact, just about all of Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in a drought. Only the northern half of the county is considered to be in a moderate drought. That's a big improvement. Southwest and northwest North Dakota however are still considered to be in severe and extreme drought.
Can You Guess Who’s The Trailer Home Capital Of North Dakota?

North Dakota is not the ideal state for trailer/mobile home parks? Often brutally cold winters lead to costly broken pipes and other assorted issues that could cause you to break the bank. Trailer homeowners soon realize the importance of good heat tape. With that being said, North Dakota does have...
The County With The Most Outdoors Violations In North Dakota?

North Dakota's Game and Fish Recap on the 2021 Violations. The North Dakota Game and Fish have released their recap on outdoor violations in the state of North Dakota in 2021. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the department like most workforces in the country was met with numerous new challenges like increased workload, supply shortages, and learning and enforcing new laws and regulations.
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

