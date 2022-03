(Bloomberg) — Tenneco Inc. agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. in a $1.6 billion deal to take the auto-parts supplier private. Apollo will pay $20 a share, about twice Tenneco’s Feb. 22 closing price, the companies said Wednesday in a statement. The deal, expected to close in the second half of the year, has an enterprise value of $7.1 billion including debt.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO