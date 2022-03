Shiba Inu is launching projects that could attract more users -- and inspire today’s users to stick around. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) was last year's superstar crypto with a gain of 45,000,000%. But the story's been different since the start of this year. The cryptocurrency has fallen about 10%. That's not a lot compared to last year's enormous increase. But it shows a clear change in momentum. And that means rival cryptocurrencies have moved ahead when it comes to market value. Shiba Inu has slipped out of the top 10 -- and today, it's the world's 14th biggest cryptocurrency.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO