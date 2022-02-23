ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herbed Compound Butter Recipe

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, we just want a good steak. And maybe some salt and pepper is all you require to make it taste like heaven. But have you ever tried compound butter on top? It takes steak, or chicken, fish or even veggies, to another level. Compound butter (or a flavored...

30Seconds

Cast Iron Skillet Pork Chop Recipe: A Simple & Quick Pork Chop Recipe With Thyme Garlic Butter

2 pork chops (about 1 1/2 inches thick) Heat the olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. Put the chops into the hot pan and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 1 minute per side. Repeat that process, flipping every 1 minute, until the internal temperature reaches 135 degrees F, about 8 minutes.
30Seconds

Best Brussels Sprouts Recipe: This Easy Lemon Garlic Herb Brussels Sprouts Recipe Is Tender & Tangy

Brussels sprouts are an amazing little vegetable. Not only do these "mini cabbage heads" look as good as they taste, but they also pack a boost of nutrition in each bite. Brussels sprouts are a member of the cruciferous vegetables family, along with broccoli, kale and cauliflower. They're loaded with fiber, protein, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. And, they may help prevent some serious health conditions like certain cancers, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and heart disease, among other conditions.
The Kitchn

Buttered Noodles

Being in a cross-cultural marriage has allowed me and my husband to open each other’s minds and palates to strange and exotic foods. For me, that’s buttered noodles. I grew up eating strong-flavored dishes, like stir-fries and curries, so I didn’t get it when he waxed nostalgic about plain noodles seasoned with nothing but butter and Parmesan cheese (although, let’s be real, it was the ‘80s so it was probably margarine). “Sometimes they were served with peas on the side, also buttered,” he said.
Well+Good

This Easy, Anti-Inflammatory Peanut Butter Brownie Recipe Is a Great Grab-and-Go Breakfast (Yes, Really)

As a kid, having dessert for breakfast was the dream. As an adult... well, it's still the dream, but we're more aware of the consequences of chowing down on a ton of sugar first thing in the morning. In the latest episode of Alt-Baking Bootcamp, Sashah Handal, a baker, nutrition coach, and trainer, demos how to make a nutrient-rich version of a classic treat that she says you can eat for your morning meal. (Not joking.)
marthastewart.com

Mozzarella-Stuffed Garlic-and-Herb Bread

Preheat oven to 450°F with a rack in lowest position. Punch down dough, transfer to a lightly floured work surface, and cut in half. Stretch one piece of dough, working outward from center, into an oval, approximately 9 by 13 inches. Brush 2 tablespoons oil onto a rimmed baking sheet. Place dough on sheet; top evenly with mozzarella, leaving a 1-inch border of dough around edges.
Wide Open Eats

recipes

Artichokes are one of the most interested yet intimidating vegetables in the produce aisle. Although they are delicious and packed with nutrients often people steer away from artichokes because they are unsure exactly how to eat them (besides once they are already in a dip) or how to cook them. However, once you understand the anatomy and how easy they are to prepare, artichokes will soon become one of your new favorite delicacies.
Food & Wine

Radish Tartines with Green Butter

While radishes and turnips soak, place reserved 1 cup greens, butter, lemon zest, salt, black pepper, and garlic in a food processor. Process until butter is green and mostly smooth, about 1 minute, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides of bowl. Season with additional salt and black pepper to taste.
marthastewart.com

Lamb Meatballs with Cucumbers and Herbs

Preheat oven to 450°F. Combine onion, raisins, and vinegar and let soak, tossing every now and then so everything gets vinegary. Put coriander and cumin seeds in a skillet and cook over medium heat, shaking skillet around a lot quite vigorously to move them around. When they start to smell fragrant and toasty, after a minute or two, transfer to a mortar and pestle, spice grinder, or cutting board. Crush them up just a bit and transfer to a large bowl.
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Dinner Rolls

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Dinner Rolls – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. These dinner rolls are so delicious you won’t be able to get enough of them!. Ingredients. 1 cup water (70° to 80°) 2 tablespoons butter, softened. 1 large egg. 1/4...
Eater

Celery Gets to Shine in This Recipe for Stewed Celery With Herbs and Persian Lime

Growing up, chef Deb Mikhail dreaded eating her mother’s khoresh karafs. The Iranian braised celery dish was a staple of her family’s vegetarian Shabbat dinners, but she hated it. “It was just like…a celery stew,” she says. But after trying a “cool” dish of burrata and celery at Nancy Silverton’s Mozza Bar, she decided to give celery another shot, asking herself “how do I turn something I don’t like into something I do like?”
Thrillist

What Are the Easiest Herbs to Grow Inside?

There are so many upsides to growing your own herbs—their lovely aroma and deep flavors as well as the gorgeous greenery on your windowsill that is bound to brighten up your home are just a few. However, with so many of us living in cold cities and dark spaces that are the opposite of sun-soaked, it can make growing at home a little difficult.
mvmagazine.com

Carrots, Peas & Pearl Couscous with Citrus Herb Butter Sauce

Perfectly cooked carrots with a glazy citrus sauce find a perfect home on pearl couscous. This comforting all-in-one side dish (or light supper for vegetarians) features a great technique for cooking carrots so that they get tender and browned, with just the right texture that is silky but still firm. For a delicious sauce, I add a bright, acidic combination of orange juice, lemon juice and zest, Dijon, and vinegar to the finished sauté and then toss in some very cold butter that melts and give the sauce a creamy consistency with great body. The vegetables and their glazy sauce find a perfect home on a bed of pearl couscous, but they’d be comfortable on a bed of noodles, brown rice, or other grain. A version of this recipe appeared in my cookbook, Simple Green Suppers.
