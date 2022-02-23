ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Whisky Review: Oban 12 Year The Tale of Twin Foxes

By Courtney Kristjana
thewhiskeywash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Diageo. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small...

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Kottonmouth Kings Back at the Whisky

Kottonmouth Kings Back at the Whisky: Friday will see the Kottonmouth Kings return to the Whisky A Go Go, with Hope Fiend, Krazy White Boy, Ill Tiempo, High Sunday, Freakshows5150, and the Faltering Line also on the bill. We spoke to the band a couple of years ago, and D-Loc...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Defenestrate by Renée Branum review – a riddling and original debut about twins

Twins are everywhere in fiction at the moment, from Brit Bennett’s bestseller The Vanishing Half to Claire Fuller’s Costa award-winning Unsettled Ground. The challenge for any novelist, of course, is not merely to use twins as an off-the-peg plot device, but to capture the existential experience of growing up in exact parallel to a sibling, or, in the case of identical twins, being the genetic double of another human being. As a twin myself, I’d say Renée Branum’s riddling debut, Defenestrate, gets very close to a true depiction, as Marta and Nick attempt to individuate from each other – first in Prague, and then in a midwest hospital after Nick falls from a fifth-storey window.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whisky Tasting#Oban#Foxes#Food Drink#Beverages#Whisky Review#Legends Untold#Scottish#Highland
The Guardian

Rurangi review – uplifting transgender tale set in rural New Zealand

After a 10-year absence from the small New Zealand farming community where he was born and raised, transgender activist Caz (an impressive Elz Carrad) has made the difficult decision to return and attempt to rebuild a relationship with his estranged father. He reconnects with his best friend, Anahera (Awhina-Rose Ashby), who is struggling to claim her own identity as a Mãori woman, and with Jem (Arlo Green), his boyfriend from the time before his transition. “You weren’t like the other girls,” fumbles Jem, as he attempts to make sense of his feelings. “That’s because I wasn’t one,” Caz explains, patiently.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Harvard Crimson

‘The Candy House’ Review: A Brilliant Tale Exploring the Human Side of Technology

Jennifer Egan’s “The Candy House” tells the story of tech tycoon Bix Bouton and his most revolutionary innovation, “Own Your Unconscious,” which allows one to access every memory they’ve ever had. More than just a cautionary tale about the impact of advancing technology, “The Candy House” is an examination of humanity’s desire for connection, love, and family. An intellectually dazzling puzzle, “The Candy House” is a worthy successor to Egan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel,“A Visit from the Goon Squad.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
The Guardian

Tales of two cities: a twin-city break to Lisbon and Porto

We usually love cities for the attractions they offer, but the city of Lisbon is more of an attraction in itself. There are exquisite museums and splendid palaces to visit, but whatever you choose to do, the real star of the show is always the city itself. In some ways it’s a fantastically complex destination – centuries of colourful history piled on top of itself, all wrapped up in dozens of eclectic architectural delights (Romanesque, Gothic, Manueline, baroque, Modern, postmodern), which teeter precariously on seven steep hills overlooking the majestic River Tagus. It’s almost impossible not to get lost. But it’s also a very simple place to go to. All you actually have to do is stroll along its myriad narrow cobblestone streets, marvel at the beautiful tiles that pattern the walls of both ancient and modern buildings, and soak up the warm sunshine. In fact, your only real dilemma is wondering which boisterously good restaurant you’ll eat dinner in.
WORLD
loudersound.com

Watch Toyah brandish a giant clock as we revisit the UK's most chaotic kitchen

Another weekend has come and gone, and another broadcast from the Fripp-Willcox kitchen in deepest rural Worcestershire has beamed its way into the nation's hearts. This week, coltish duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox visited the back catalogue of Akron's finest, The Black Keys, and delivered a rousing version of their 2011 smash Lonely Boy.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy