Whisky Review: Oban 12 Year The Tale of Twin Foxes

We usually love cities for the attractions they offer, but the city of Lisbon is more of an attraction in itself. There are exquisite museums and splendid palaces to visit, but whatever you choose to do, the real star of the show is always the city itself. In some ways it’s a fantastically complex destination – centuries of colourful history piled on top of itself, all wrapped up in dozens of eclectic architectural delights (Romanesque, Gothic, Manueline, baroque, Modern, postmodern), which teeter precariously on seven steep hills overlooking the majestic River Tagus. It’s almost impossible not to get lost. But it’s also a very simple place to go to. All you actually have to do is stroll along its myriad narrow cobblestone streets, marvel at the beautiful tiles that pattern the walls of both ancient and modern buildings, and soak up the warm sunshine. In fact, your only real dilemma is wondering which boisterously good restaurant you’ll eat dinner in.

