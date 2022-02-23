ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow tumbles 465 points, narrowly avoids correction, as Russia-Ukraine tensions ratchet higher

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439zRv_0eMzvRC000
Kena Betancur/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

U.S. stock indexes all closed sharply lower Wednesday, with the Dow industrials narrowly avoiding a slip into correction, as U.S. officials warned that Russian troops were poised to attack Ukraine, raising anxieties among investors, who are also wrangling with changing monetary policy and surging inflation.

How did stock indexes trade?

What drove the market?

The Dow barely ended above a level that would have marked its first close in correction in two years, as concerns about conflict in Eastern Europe continued to buffet investor sentiment.

The Associated Press reported that Russian forces arrayed along Ukraine’s borders are “as ready as they can be” for an invasion, if ordered to launch it, citing a senior U.S. defense official in Washington.

U.S. authorities have estimated that Russia has more than 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

Investors expressed uncertainty about Russia’s incursion in Ukraine on Tuesday. Market participants have been on edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was about to materialize.

“If Russia de-escalates…by simply recognizing two breakaway states, the economic and market impact could be similar to Crimea in 2014: limited sanctions and by extension limited economic fallout,” wrote Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, in a note.

“If Russia goes deeper into Ukraine, the conflict could be longer and the West’s reaction could be more severe. As a result, sanctions could be more biting, with likely consequences for Russia’s political and economic system as well as for ex-Russian companies required to navigate those sanctions,” Goodwin said.

“Higher commodity prices and slower growth could have a meaningful impact on the global economy, including emerging market economies and by making the Fed’s job even more difficult,” the money manager said.

The continuing geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Kyiv suggest that volatility will continue to color the investment landscape.

: S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

Some strategists were advocating for putting the recent downturn in the market into perspective.

Investors “need to ask themselves ‘will stock markets be higher than this when I retire? Looking at financial market history, the answer is probably ‘yes’, if they have a decade or more ahead of them,” said Nigel Green of financial advisory and asset management firm deVere Group.

Meanwhile, a more infectious subvariant of omicron, BA.2, has surged to account for more than a third of global COVID-19 cases, adding to the debate about whether countries are ready for full reopening, and contributing to concerns about the broader economic rebound taking hold.

The geopolitical risks and worries about COVID have investors wrestling with the outlook for the business environment, with the Federal Reserve set to embark on a rate-raising cycle, starting as soon as next month, to tamp down surging inflation.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Wednesday that the economy doesn’t have to experience a severe recession like the late 1970s and early 1980s just because inflation has returned to 40-year highs.

“Now inflation is high again and many are concerned that we could soon be facing another long and painful period, followed by another long and painful correction. But that is not what I see,” Daly said in a speech to the Los Angeles World Affairs Council.

Which companies were in focus?

  • Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD finished down over 80% Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 2b/3 trial of its treatment for age-related macular degeneration failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint.
  • Nucor Corp. NU said Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Jim Frias will retire, after 12 years in the role and 31 years at the steelmaker. Its stock ended down 0.6%.
  • TJX Cos. TJX stock sank 4.2% Wednesday after the off-price retailer, and parent of TJ Maxx, reported fourth quarter profit and sales that missed expectations.
  • Shares of Lowe’s Companies LOW levitated about 0.3% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year earnings outlook.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s
  • SPCE,
  • +3.45%
  • stock rallied 3.5% on Wednesday after the company reassured investors it was on track to fly space tourists this year and to ready its next generation of spaceships.
  • Shares of online retailer Overstock.com
  • closed up 23% higher after the company beat earnings expectations.

How did other assets fare?

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y rose 2.9 basis points to 1.976%, pulling back after approaching 2% intraday. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.
  • The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.2% at 96.187.
  • Bitcoin BTCUSD rose 2% to $38,027.
  • Oil futures rose, with West Texas Intermediate crude CL00 settling 19 cents, or 0.2%, higher at $92.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold GC00 for April delivery ticked up 0.2% to settle at $1,910.40 an ounce, marking the highest settlement for a most-active contract since January 2021, according to FactSet.
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP closed about 0.3% lower, while London’s FTSE 100 UKX eked out a positive finish, up less than 0.1%.
  • In Asia, the Hang Seng
  • in Hong Kong gained 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index
  • rose 0.9%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Ukraine#Dow Industrials#Russian#Spx#The Associated Press
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy