Nitro Pepsi, a creamy cola that leaves a frothy mustache, launches March 28

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
PepsiCo Inc.

will launch Nitro Pepsi, a creamy version of its iconic cola that has a foamy top that leaves behind a frothy mustache, nationwide on March 28. Seen in beer and coffee products, Pepsi previously said it would use nitrogen technology in its products. Nitro Pepsi will be available in Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola flavors, and its recommended that diners consume it without ice. "While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, in a statement. PepsiCo stock has run up 26.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index

has gained 10.6%.

