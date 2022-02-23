Cisco, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 160-point drop
Behind declines for shares of Cisco and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon. The Dow
was most recently trading 160 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Cisco
and Caterpillar
are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Cisco's shares have fallen $1.08 (1.9%) while those of Caterpillar are off $3.13 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 28-point drag on the Dow. Home Depot
, Visa
, and Salesforce.com Inc.
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
