Cisco, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 160-point drop

 4 days ago

Behind declines for shares of Cisco and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon. The Dow

was most recently trading 160 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Cisco

and Caterpillar

are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Cisco's shares have fallen $1.08 (1.9%) while those of Caterpillar are off $3.13 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 28-point drag on the Dow. Home Depot

, Visa

, and Salesforce.com Inc.

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

STOCKS
STOCKS
DETROIT, MI
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Dow drops 390 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., 3M stocks

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and 3M are posting losses Thursday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 390 points, or 1.1%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and 3M (MMM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have fallen $7.87 (3.7%) while those of 3M are off $4.28 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 80-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Goldman Sachs (GS) IBM (IBM) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cathie Wood’s Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

Star investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the decline of technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And she’s proving true to her word. She has purchased stocks repeatedly, doubling down on some of her biggest names. On Feb. 22, Ark...
STOCKS
