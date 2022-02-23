Cisco, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 160-point drop

Behind declines for shares of Cisco and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.28%

was most recently trading 160 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Cisco

CSCO,

+0.53%

and Caterpillar

CAT,

-1.06%

are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Cisco's shares have fallen $1.08 (1.9%) while those of Caterpillar are off $3.13 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 28-point drag on the Dow. Home Depot

HD,

+1.55%

, Visa

V,

+0.63%

, and Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+7.22%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.