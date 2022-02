In 2021, the Beaver Dam Amphitheatre opened its season with one of the nation's most popular party bands- The Crashers. Well, guess what? It's going down at the Dam again. This morning, Beaver Dam Tourism announced that they're coming back to town! The Crashers will play the Beaver Dam Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 14th.

