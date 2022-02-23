Strong cast can't keep 'Big Gold Brick' from sinking under its own weight

The hokeyness compounds fast in Brian Petsos’s feature-length debut. Sam (Emory Cohen), failed and flailing hard-luck heir to a frozen custard empire, goes headfirst into a Cadillac windshield late one night, coming to his senses in a hospital bed across from Floyd (Andy Garcia), the car’s dapper, mysterious driver. Once Floyd hires Sam as his live-in biographer, the gags come quick, mainly centering around Sam’s loose grip on reality. But the movie seldom coalesces into more than a jumbled, mundane batch of fever dreams on Sam’s part. As the dreams are largely of the my-room-has-a-talking-Santa-doll-in-it variety—either that, or crude sexual fantasies involving Floyd’s wife Jacqueline (Megan Fox) and daughter Lily (Lucy Hale)—we end up wishing, if all we’re here to do is ride out Sam’s hallucinations, that a better dreamer held the reins.
