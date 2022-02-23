ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong cast can't keep 'Big Gold Brick' from sinking under its own weight

By KGUN Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. — "Big Gold Brick" has so much going for it that you feel bad for not managing to find your way into its flow. Start with the excellent cast. You've got Andy Garcia in a scenery-chewing role, peak Oscar Isaac in a peppy bit part and femme fatale energy...

CHICAGO READER

Big Gold Brick

The hokeyness compounds fast in Brian Petsos’s feature-length debut. Sam (Emory Cohen), failed and flailing hard-luck heir to a frozen custard empire, goes headfirst into a Cadillac windshield late one night, coming to his senses in a hospital bed across from Floyd (Andy Garcia), the car’s dapper, mysterious driver. Once Floyd hires Sam as his live-in biographer, the gags come quick, mainly centering around Sam’s loose grip on reality. But the movie seldom coalesces into more than a jumbled, mundane batch of fever dreams on Sam’s part. As the dreams are largely of the my-room-has-a-talking-Santa-doll-in-it variety—either that, or crude sexual fantasies involving Floyd’s wife Jacqueline (Megan Fox) and daughter Lily (Lucy Hale)—we end up wishing, if all we’re here to do is ride out Sam’s hallucinations, that a better dreamer held the reins.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Big Gold Brick’ review: Living the dream

Big Gold Brick is filled with an all-star cast and plenty of ideas. Samuel (Emory Cohen) narrates how he came to write the biography of Floyd Devareaux (Andy Garcia). The fact that they met after Floyd ran into Samuel with his car is just the first of the many crazy situations. Filled with zany comedy and wilder fantasies, it becomes a question of whether the film has gone too far.
MOVIES
