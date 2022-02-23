ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blumhouse True Crime Series “Worst Roommate Ever” Premieres on Netflix This March [Trailer]

By John Squires
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and Blumhouse Television explore murderous roommates from hell in “Worst Roommate Ever,” a brand new five-part true crime docuseries coming to Netflix next month. The...

Collider

'Worst Roommate Ever': Release Date, Trailer, Background and Everything You Need to Know

Do you often fight with your roommate/s about finishing off that last carton of milk or playing music loudly while you work? Or do they always pay the rent late? If these things make you feel that you are living with bad people, then what we are about to tell you is going to make your roommate seem like an angel. Fights and arguments with the people we share a home with are not abnormal. But when those people become a threat to your existence, then you know that you have stepped into a dangerous zone. Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever explores exactly that; dangerous, violent, and malicious people who turn their roommates' lives into living nightmares.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Worst Roommate Ever' Trailer Showcases Tales of Living With Con-Artists and Murderers

The official trailer for Netflix and Blumhouse Television's upcoming true-crime docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever, has just dropped. The limited series will feature four harrowing real-life tales that follow multiple unsuspecting people who start living with master manipulators, con-artists, and murderers. Worst Roommate Ever will consist of five episodes. The show will premiere on Netflix on March 1.
TV SERIES
