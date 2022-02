Twitter is the internet's favorite place to yell into the void, all while getting the chance to see some cute photos of dogs. Sometimes, conversations can get a bit heated — especially if you're dragged into a thread through tags. In these sorts of scenarios, your mentions and notifications can get a bit out of hand. Twitter already has some tools in place to escape that dreadful spiral, and soon, the social network might be adding a new option to quickly "nope" out of conversations in seconds — and for good.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO