Lake Charles, LA

Mardi Gras Trash And Garbage Pick-Up Schedule

By Gina Cook
 4 days ago
The Carnival and Mardi Gras festivities, balls, and parades are in full swing in SWLA. Get out and Laissez les bons temps rouler! While you're at it, please...

GATOR 99.5

Port Wonder Preview Day Is Planned March 12 in Lake Charles

The news was released a little less than a month ago about the new development that has the promise of revitalizing the Lakefront in Lake Charles. In my over 20- plus years of living here I have seen everything from the casino being wiped away by Hurricane Rita to families having picnics, to the locals exercising around the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Acadiana Sold Easy 5 Ticket Claims $421,488 Prize

There is some lucky lottery player in Louisiana who is going to have one incredible Mardi Gras. Or at least, I hope they will if they can get to their local Louisiana Lottery office and redeem an Easy 5 lottery ticket that is worth $421,488.00. Once again, the lesser-known lottery...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Rouse’s Moss Bluff Ups Their Game With a Whole Pig For Sale

We have seen Rouse's Markets in the Lake Area carry the alligator in their butcher case, but it seems that have upped their game and it's gone to the pigs!. A Moss Bluff Facebook user grabbed these two pictures of something we normally don't see in a butcher case on a day-to-day basis. You see the skinned alligator wrapped up with its tail in its mouth ready to be cooked, but then just above you see a little piggy ready to be roasted and eaten just in time for Easter.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana SNAP & EBT Cards Approved for Online Grocery Shopping

It was one of the saving graces of the pandemic for many families in Louisiana. It was the ability to purchase groceries online and avoid going into stores during the height of COVID across the state. However, many found a major social disparity in who could and who could not take advantage of the safety and convenience of online grocery shopping. That gap appears to have been closed.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

2022 Tee Mamou Mardi Gras Events and Entertainment Lineup

Mardi Gras weekend is upon us this Friday and runs through Tuesday with five days of great events and music all over South Louisiana. Yesterday we gave you all the info on the 2022 Eunice Mardi celebration and events and today we want to give you the 411 on the iconic Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras events and entertainment lineup.
MAMOU, LA
GATOR 99.5

Fire Marshal Browning Brings Statewide Burn Ban To An End

Due to a lack of rain, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain had to issue a statewide burn ban that went into effect Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The ban was put into place after dozens of fire departments across the state had been overwhelmed with emergency calls to extinguish fires.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

VIDEO: Dead Manatee Found in Calcasieu River

I've seen dolphins around the Lake Area, but never really heard of Manatees making a visit to Lake Charles. When my aunt and uncle lived in Florida, we would go see them near a spring and watch them float around. They're big beautiful animals, and when I get in the water, I identify as one.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

North Lake Charles Community Meeting Monday February 21

Don't miss the North Lake Charles community meeting Monday, February 21 at 6 p.m. at the Foundation House (720 Enterprise Blvd.) This is an opportunity for residents to speak out on neighborhood concerns, offer advice and ask questions concerning the area. Come out and be a part of the meeting, voice your concerns, ask questions and meet the community leaders representing your community.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

11 Times Tee Shirts Said What We Were Thinking at Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is about to really get serious here in South Louisiana. We have had to postpone a lot of our Fat Tuesday fun for the past couple of years while the coronavirus did its thing. Now it appears that we have turned a corner in the pandemic, so we are all ready to truly let the good times roll.
APPAREL
GATOR 99.5

New Look Fashion Is Moving To Different Location In Lake Charles

I was on the road today and traveling down 171 and I passed by what used to be Showtyme Home Furnishing and saw a sign that said that New Look Fashion was going to be coming there soon. Obviously, I had to do a double-take before I realized that I wasn't seeing things and that New Look Fashions was definitely moving. I turned around and I happened to see the Manager of New Look Fashion in the parking lot of the old location. My good friend Safi Shiber, and I talked a little about what prompted the move.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Mardi Gras Parade of Krewes Hosted at Civic Center

Although we are slowly getting back into the swing of the Mardi Gras season, there are still some things we are missing here and there. Obviously, in SWLA style, we are making due and making the best of each situation. One thing we are missing is the Royal Gala, where krewe royalty parades through the Lake Charles Civic Center and shows off their amazing costumes each year. Originally, it was canceled, but now it is back on thanks to some local businesses that want to support the festivities of Mardi Gras!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Issues Burn Ban

If you are a resident of Calcasieu Parish, you need to make sure to read this. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban for the entire parish. The order was announced yesterday. The burn ban is a result of the current drought conditions in Southwest Louisiana which prompted the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to issue a burn ban for all of Calcasieu Parish and it was effective immediately.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Do You Remember These Old Radio Stations In Lake Charles?

So if you know me, you know that I am kind of a radio nerd. We are taking you back in time featuring some of the old radio stations that were in Lake Charles back in the day. The first one is KEZM radio 1310 AM in Sulphur Louisiana. We are going back to 1976 when KEZM was a Country station. Recently, KEZM owned by BVruce Merchant was on the air as a sports station until hurricane Laura took it off the air for good. Check out their old jingles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Visit Award-Winning Ice Castles Attractions In These U.S. Cities

Have you ever seen or stayed in a real ice castle before? According to the folks on Instagram, it is one of the most amazing adventures you'll ever take right here in the U.S.! You don't have to go overseas to explore icicle-marvels, frozen caves, sculptured fountains, ride solid ice slides, sleep in beds fit for the abdominal snowman and dine in the coolest restaurants on the planet...literally. Ice Castles has your winter fairytale scheduled, all you have to do is go.
LIFESTYLE
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
