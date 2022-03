A robber escaped with a three-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a city bank.The man, who was carrying an item wrapped in plastic carrier bags, entered the Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, at around 4.05pm on Monday and demanded money.He threatened staff and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.Detectives in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a bank in Shawlands.Around 4.05pm on Monday, 28 February, 2022, a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO