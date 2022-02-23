Book World: In Roddy Doyle's 'Life Without Children,' the pandemic sets plots in motion

Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola has been the 2021 Artist in Residence at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where she’s been exploring the archives, looking through correspondence, clippings, and materials Ms. Gardner collected from Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman, Any Lowell, Sarah Orne Jewett, Annie Fields, and T. S. Eliot. And, as she’s deepened her attention on the ocean in her work and the somatic experience of being touched by it, Olayiwola has spent time with the pearls in collection, including a strand worn by Gardner in portraits of her done by John Singer Sargent and Anders Zorn. As part of her residency, Olayiwola was commissioned to write two new poems that respond to “Being Muholi: Portraits as Resistance,” a photography exhibit by South African artist and activist Sir Zanele Muholi. Responding to one of Muholi’s self presentation images, Olayiwola writes: “i’ve learned: the difference / between prayer / and pleading / is distance.” The poems are available to listen to and to read both online and at the museum itself. She writes: “an easy hunger — a clean lust — for what is my own — / knowing — myself is a pilgrimage toward a haloed ungrounding.” The exhibit is on view at the Gardner Museum through May 8.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO