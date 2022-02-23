ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Heating bills are surging this winter. Here’s why.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uymZ_0eMzmZrV00

Wednesday's warmer weather may have helped some residents cut back on their heating bills as gas prices continue to soar across New Jersey.

Many people on the Asbury Park boardwalk took advantage of the warm February weather.

People heading to the beaches and boardwalks saw gas prices like $3.65 a gallon at an Exxon in Wall, the highest in eight years.

Heating bills are also surging this winter. The bill reflects a 5% increase in the supply charge requested by all of the New Jersey gas utilities in December.

A PSE&G spokesperson says January's average temperature was also the coldest in many months, leading to increased usage.

The benefit of turning your heat off for a day or two during warm weather would be seen over the course of several weeks.

“The heating bill, absolutely it'll be nice to have an easier February bill,” says Patricia Lynch, of Interlaken. “In the January bill, it was rough. Where I work, I got those bills at work I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I went home, my husband wrote all kinds of notes like, 'Why is it so high?' that was my father's house I got his and his one up he lives by himself it went up $150.”

Since May, the price of natural gas is up 40%.

The PSE&G spokesperson says that the company offers a free service to help homeowners identify ways to save on their energy bills. More information can be found here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Interlaken, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Temperature#Gas Prices#Exxon#Pse G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 12

Districts prepare to make masks optional inside classrooms

Like most school districts in the Mid-Hudson region, White Plains is making masks optional starting Wednesday and dedicating Monday and Tuesday to answering questions and easing minds. Districts are still waiting for final guidance from the state, but Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca says, for now, making masks optional...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

Hudson Valley cheers end of mask mandate in schools

Parents across the Hudson Valley are cheering Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to lift the mask mandate in schools starting on Wednesday. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Sunday, citing high vaccination rates, and a plunge in COVID-19 numbers the last few weeks as reasons for the decision. However, she wants counties where transmission is higher to decide on guidelines for themselves.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Confusion reigns as mask mandate set to end in schools

Tomorrow is the big day when New York State will be lifting its mask mandate in your classrooms, but Hudson Valley school district officials are figuring out how to move forward. As of tomorrow masks will be optional in schools across New York state and this is partly due to...
EDUCATION
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy