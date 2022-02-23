Mardi Gras Trash And Garbage Pick-Up Schedule

Although we are slowly getting back into the swing of the Mardi Gras season, there are still some things we are missing here and there. Obviously, in SWLA style, we are making due and making the best of each situation. One thing we are missing is the Royal Gala, where krewe royalty parades through the Lake Charles Civic Center and shows off their amazing costumes each year. Originally, it was canceled, but now it is back on thanks to some local businesses that want to support the festivities of Mardi Gras!

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO