Telling it like it is

By Jim Thompson
kingsburyjournal.com
 4 days ago

LISTS. I love lists. If I was going to categorize all the “stuff” I've saved over the years, the largest file would be “LISTS.” I'd call this one MUSINGS. They say we can have gatherings with up to eight people without issues. I don’t even know eight people without...

SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Black Enterprise

‘Bel-Air’s’ Carlton Character Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Call Him ‘Ugly’

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has easily become one of the most well-received new scripted series on the market. Bel-Air has risen up the popularity ranks with its more serious adaption of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The new show introduces a lineup of new star talent including Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Adrian Holmes as the beloved Uncle Phil.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Checked By Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer After He Claims The Rapper Snitched

Listeners can often find Wack 100 delivering commentary about Rap culture and his remarks often ignite a visceral response. Recently, Wack went viral after alleging that Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly pleaded guilty to firearms charges, snitched to the authorities. This is a claim that could cause havoc for Shiesty behind bars as well as among his industry peers, and Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, stepped in to shut down the rumors.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Why She's Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she's sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives Season 16 bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Viewer Tells Grand Rapids NBC Anchor She Looked ‘Like a Whore’

WOOD weekend evening anchor Whitney Burney revealed what a viewer told her when he weighed in on her appearance over the weekend. “If you are the anchor on WOOD TV8, this is for you. If not, and I can’t tell for sure, please disregard and forward to whomever is the anchor. Your makeup makes you look like a whore. Do yourself a favor and cleanup,” wrote the viewer who signed the email “James D. Gilbert, MD.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Emmy Winner Has a Close Shave With a Rude ‘Fan’: ‘It’s Not Yours or Anyone Else’s Place to Tell People What You Don’t Like About Them’

Credit where it’s due: Jacob Young tried to turn the other scruffy cheek when a fan advised him to shave. And Manifest’s Josh Dallas. And singer Josh Turner, too. Eventually, Young, most recently Rick Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, was compelled to respond. “Yes,” he tweeted, “a grown-ass man with a grown-ass beard.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS

