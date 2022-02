Just as Valentine's Day candy tends to linger a little bit on the shelves after February 14, so does Christmas décor after December. It's not uncommon to still see stockings, garland, kitschy Christmas decorations, and other holiday-related items on the discount shelf, even in the middle of January. While some sites, such as Investopedia, may suggest you stock up on these decorations since they're at a pretty deep discount compared to pre-holiday decorations, you probably don't want to buy — nor would you expect to see — any cheesy holiday sweaters or Santa-themed knick-knacks when we're almost into spring.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO