Faith is caught, not taught

In this time where we face so many challenges, we just need God to hold us and take care of us. We just lived a month into a new year. Maybe you have been hard at work attempting to keep your resolutions alive and well. Maybe you've already failed at most of them and are feeling the weight and anxiety of those failures. Or maybe you never even thought about the fact that this is a new year; you simply let the transition slip by, in hopes that something would change without your interference or participation. Perhaps you didn't even want to participate. Perhaps you're just too tired.

