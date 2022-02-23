ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith is caught, not taught

By Jerod A. Jordan, Minister, Spirit Lake Presbyterian Church
 4 days ago

Many Christian denominations will soon find themselves engaged in the season of Lent. Lent means different things to different groups and is different to people within the same group. In a very broad sense, Lent is a time for reflection, focus and devotion. I always have a deep sense of compassion...

The Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: The result is Bliss

One summer day in 1860, a 22-year-old teacher of music named Philip Bliss collapsed in tears on the sofa of his in-laws’ house. He grew up in poverty and, while he honed some skills in the singing schools common to that era, his lack of means left him musically limited. Thinking he was alone, he released his disappointment that his dream of a formal education in music seemed out of reach.
RELIGION
The Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: Facing mortality with faith

Paul Tsongas was one of the best and brightest senators (Massachusetts) in our country. But at the age of42 he discovered that he had an incurable form of cancer. In one very moving passage from his book Heading Home, he describes something that happened to him at a family picnic:
RELIGION
Portland Tribune

FAITH: As a lamb

In this time where we face so many challenges, we just need God to hold us and take care of us. We just lived a month into a new year. Maybe you have been hard at work attempting to keep your resolutions alive and well. Maybe you've already failed at most of them and are feeling the weight and anxiety of those failures. Or maybe you never even thought about the fact that this is a new year; you simply let the transition slip by, in hopes that something would change without your interference or participation. Perhaps you didn't even want to participate. Perhaps you're just too tired.
RELIGION
Sentinel

Have faith through grief

This year, a few of my sisters in Christ and I are reading through the Bible together in one year. I’ve done this before, but this time I am so blessed to have the company of my sisters in Jesus. Together, daily, we discuss the readings of the day. God’s Word has become so rich this time around. The fellowship of the believers is a gift from God and to be cherished. I certainly do!
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

America's loss of faith

Robert Barron is the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, which exists to draw people into or back to the Catholic faith. An effective communicator and eloquent speaker, Bishop Barron has already reached millions of people through his podcasts, lectures, books, and Twitter account. With his reach becoming wider and his followers growing in number, Bishop Barron is becoming an increasingly prominent figure, and is positioned to become one of the country’s foremost religious leaders. Daniel Ross Goodman recently spoke with Bishop Barron over email about religion, politics, and culture, the diminishing number of Americans who now identify as religious, and why even nonreligious people should be concerned about the state of religion in America. The following is a transcript of the exchange, which has been lightly edited for clarity.
RELIGION
Roanoke Daily Herald

Faith: February 17-18

ENFIELD — Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at Greater Saints Chapel Baptist Church, 5411 Ringwood Road. The teacher will be Minister Linda Wilkins. A drive-up/come inside church service will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Sherry Garner will provide the message. There will be a special treat for all youth in attendance. All attendees are asked to wear a mask, stay in your car or come inside and tune your radio station to FM 98.7. Follow driveways — one enter only, the other exit only. Follow directions of the deacons and trustees. Corporate prayer is at 6:15 p.m. every Monday. Join in by dialing 1-727-731-6601.
ENFIELD, NC
Free Lance-Star

Faith Community Notes

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org. Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Traditional worship with...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
