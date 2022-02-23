Faith is caught, not taught

Robert Barron is the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, which exists to draw people into or back to the Catholic faith. An effective communicator and eloquent speaker, Bishop Barron has already reached millions of people through his podcasts, lectures, books, and Twitter account. With his reach becoming wider and his followers growing in number, Bishop Barron is becoming an increasingly prominent figure, and is positioned to become one of the country’s foremost religious leaders. Daniel Ross Goodman recently spoke with Bishop Barron over email about religion, politics, and culture, the diminishing number of Americans who now identify as religious, and why even nonreligious people should be concerned about the state of religion in America. The following is a transcript of the exchange, which has been lightly edited for clarity.
