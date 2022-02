A Play of the Game clip posted to the Overwatch subreddit has players scratching their heads over the system. Overwatch's Play of the Game system has long confused players with what it deems most important in a match. While it often awards Play of the Game to flashy multi-kills, it will occasionally pick moments that don't seem very important to the match at all, and Blizzard Entertainment remains mum about how the game selects the moment it's going to highlight.

