There are so many great shops in downtown Lufkin. If I had one complaint it would be that some close at 5 pm. That objection is overruled now with late-night shopping on the first Thursday of every month. Shops that usually close at 5 pm will be open later a couple of hours later. Those Thursdays you can enjoy shopping in downtown Lufkin until 7 pm. The first Thursday in February turned out to be a little cold so they are going to do it on Thursday, February 17th, 2022.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO