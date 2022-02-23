ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

27-year-old man arrested, charged with possession of a stolen firearm

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monroe, LA – According to the Monroe Police Department, the 27-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name is Aaron Lynch and...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shreveport Magazine

Young boy left trapped underneath vehicle after an elderly woman stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and accelerated into outdoors diners

Police officials said the elderly woman was reportedly attempting to parallel park outside a busy restaurant, but instead accelerated into the sidewalk cafe area, striking several tables. The woman allegedly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake while reversing, accelerating into outdoors diners, killing one diner and sending six others to hospital.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Mother helped her juvenile son take meth because she thought it would help him relax; the boy started hallucinating and ended up in a hospital

The 38-year-old mother allegedly held foil with heated meth while her juvenile son used a straw to take a ‘hit’. Investigators believe the mom gave the her 14-year-old son meth three separate times. A family member called the house and spoke with the boy who was hallucinating from the drugs. The mother reportedly told the unidentified relative that her son took a Xanax pill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Opso
Shreveport Magazine

Monroe Police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Monroe, LA – According to the Monroe Police Department, both individuals are wanted for questioning in a felony theft. This incident occurred at Home Depot on Millhaven Road. Ladies and gentlemen, if you have any information about these individuals, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. Or you...
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
14K+
Followers
460
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy