27-year-old man arrested, charged with possession of a stolen firearm
Monroe, LA – According to the Monroe Police Department, the 27-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name is Aaron Lynch and...shreveportmag.com
Monroe, LA – According to the Monroe Police Department, the 27-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name is Aaron Lynch and...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.https://shreveportmag.com/
Comments / 0