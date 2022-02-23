ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The European Space Agency wants to be able to launch its own astronauts

By Andrew Jones
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago
The European Space Agency (ESA) is pushing for its members to back a program to allow it to independently send astronauts to space and set ambitious, long-term human exploration goals. While Europeans have been flying to space since the 1970s, only three countries — the Soviet Union (now Russia),...

