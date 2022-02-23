ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Real shooting stars exist, but they aren't the streaks you see in a clear night sky

By Idan Ginsburg
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Idan Ginsburg, Academic Faculty in Physics & Astronomy, Georgia State University. "I see thy glory like a shooting star." So says the Earl of Salisbury as he ruminates about...

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star System#Shooting Star#Planet#Georgia State University#Renaissance#Sloan Digital Sky Survey#Los Alamos National Labs
Outsider.com

Giant Comet Reportedly Headed for Our Sun

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites rain down on Earth and burn up in its atmosphere, a massive comet may potentially meet a fiery end of its own as it heads directly for our solar system’s sun. Actually, the massive comet has done a relatively remarkable job of maintaining...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Planets
The Independent

Earth being followed by a ‘Trojan asteroid’, scientists confirm

Earth is being followed by a “Trojan asteroid”, scientists have confirmed.It is only the second such object ever discovered – and a much more promising specimen than the previous one, researchers say.What’s more, humans may one day be able to visit the rock, settling “human bases” there, researchers say.Trojan asteroids share their orbit with a planet. The small objects stay in a stable orbit just ahead of or behind the world that they are attached to.They have been found a number of times in the past, and take their name from those that were first found around Jupiter, where they...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Mermaids & mermen: Facts & legends

Centuries ago, mysterious sea serpents and mermaids were believed to be hidden in the world's vast oceans. Merfolk (mermaids and mermen) are, of course, the marine version of half-human, half-animal legends that have captured human imagination for ages. One source, the "Arabian Nights," described mermaids as having "moon faces and hair like a woman's but their hands and feet were in their bellies and they had tails like fishes," Charles J.S Thompson, a former curator at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, notes in his in his book "The Mystery and Lore of Monsters (Kessinger Publishing, 2010). Thompson writes that "traditions concerning creatures half-human and half-fish in form have existed for thousands of years, and the Babylonian deity Era or Oannes, the Fish-god ... is usually depicted as having a bearded head with a crown and a body like a man, but from the waist downwards he has the shape of a fish."
WILDLIFE
Space.com

Space.com

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy