ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another winter storm ahead from the southern Plains to the eastern Corn Belt

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother winter storm ahead from the southern Plains to the eastern Corn Belt. For the remainder of Wednesday, rain showers in the eastern U.S. will gradually end. Meanwhile, a storm emerging from the Southwest will produce locally...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Another big storm looking to be near-miss for southern Wisconsin

A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters. "This storm is expected to bring a multitude of weather hazards, including snow and falling temperatures across the West...
MADISON, WI
Fox News

Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday. Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Another winter storm moves into New Mexico Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More snow, wind, and colder temperatures will move into New Mexico Wednesday. Many areas in the northern and western parts of the state have a chance for accumulating snow. Strong winds have returned to New Mexico today while an arctic air mass is moving into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KWCH.com

Storm Team 12: Another snow day possible with upcoming winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with a winter storm moving in that is expected to dump several inches of snow across several areas in the eastern half of Kansas. The storm starts with rain Wednesday evening with precipitation becoming mixed overnight as temperatures drop. By Thursday afternoon, snow fall projections across south central and eastern Kansas could range from about three inches to nine inches.
WICHITA, KS
KXII.com

Oklahoma roads being prepared for another winter storm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another winter storm could be headed our way which means road conditions could get dangerous. The winter storm that hit Texoma in early February created treacherous road conditions throughout the region. In Ardmore, the city is expecting similar conditions this week and city engineer Josh Randell...
ARDMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Heavy Rain#Freezing Rain#Corn Belt#Upper Midwest#Extreme Weather
AccuWeather

Thunder sleet? Rare winter weather mix rumbles across southern Plains

A rare winter weather phenomenon wowed residents of Oklahoma and Texas Wednesday morning as a powerful winter storm moved across the region. Residents of the southern Plains witnessed a rare wintry phenomenon Wednesday morning known as "thunder sleet," spawned by the cross-country storm rumbling through the region. Like thundersnow, thunder sleet occurs when thunder or lightning is observed while wintry precipitation is falling -- in this case, with sleet, also known as ice pellets.
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Southern Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 13:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Livingston; Southern Will WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wind driven snow, heavy at times, expected through early evening. North winds gusting to 35 mph to briefly 40 mph. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates greater than one inch per hour combined with the strong winds will result in very low visibility and may cause sporadic power outages from strain on tree limbs and power lines.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
actionnews5.com

A Winter Storm Warning for parts of eastern Arkansas Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our weather pattern will remain active through the middle of the week as moisture will linger across the Mid-South. A cold front will continue to push southeast on Wednesday colder air will filter into the area. Lingering moisture combined with cold temperatures. will mean wintry precipitation...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNSS Radio

Wichita preps for another winter storm

Due to rain falling ahead of the snow, road crews have had to wait for the right conditions to work on area roads. K-Dot spokesman Tom Hein says snow plows have been at the ready, but they’ve had to be patient.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT

Windy and warm ahead of a midweek winter storm

For today’s forecast, it’s all about the wind and warmth as we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s. The wind from the south will increase to 20-30mph, gusting to 45mph, or higher, in the afternoon. Wednesday will still be mild in the upper 50s to low...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Crews prepare to clear roads ahead of winter storm

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To keep roads clear and electricity on, crews have been preparing for the winter weather that hit northern Michigan Monday night. The key is preparation. That's what the Grand Traverse County Road Commission and Consumers Energy said. No matter where you are in northern...
TRAFFIC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Mineral, Western Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Mineral; Western Mineral WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST Thursday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be treacherous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may start as snow and sleet Thursday morning before becoming a prolonged period of freezing rain.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Meade Co Plains, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy