Pop-Up Roller Rink Coming to Downtown Gilbert in March

 4 days ago
– Gilbert residents and visitors will have something new to look forward to this spring break, with a pop-up outdoor roller rink coming to Downtown Gilbert’s Heritage District. The rink will be open starting Thursday, March 10th through Monday, March 21st.

Let the Good Times Roll will feature music, views of Gilbert’s iconic water tower and themed skate nights, including 80s, 90s, disco, glow night, and St. Patrick’s Day – so come ready to dress the part.

Tickets are $5 and advanced purchase is recommended for Friday through Saturday skate times. Tickets include skate rental and one hour of skate time. Free skate is also available Monday through Thursday and hours will vary depending on the date. The rink is open to ages four years and older.

After you boogie on the rink, don’t forget to check out everything else the Heritage District has to offer including local eats, things to do and other events.

Arizona Government
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

