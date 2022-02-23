Pop-Up Roller Rink Coming to Downtown Gilbert in March

– Gilbert residents and visitors will have something new to look forward to this spring break, with a pop-up outdoor roller rink coming to Downtown Gilbert’s Heritage District. The rink will be open starting Thursday, March 10th through Monday, March 21st.

Let the Good Times Roll will feature music, views of Gilbert’s iconic water tower and themed skate nights, including 80s, 90s, disco, glow night, and St. Patrick’s Day – so come ready to dress the part.

Tickets are $5 and advanced purchase is recommended for Friday through Saturday skate times. Tickets include skate rental and one hour of skate time. Free skate is also available Monday through Thursday and hours will vary depending on the date. The rink is open to ages four years and older.

After you boogie on the rink, don’t forget to check out everything else the Heritage District has to offer including local eats, things to do and other events.