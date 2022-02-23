TSHA shares BOYZ from fabric presents compilation

Audience members attending the Oscars ceremony this year will have to show proof of COVID vaccination but presenters and performers will only have to test negative before red carpet is unfurled, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Other major awards shows like the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards mandated vaccinations for everyone involved, however the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has opted to let cast and crew off the hook, instead following protocols set by L.A. County’s Department of Health. Face masking rules will vary, too. Some of the 2,500 guests at the March 27 event will be able to ditch masks, but attendees in crowded seating areas will have to complement their gowns with face coverings. Award nominees and their guests will have to be vaccinated but won’t have to mask up, THR reports.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO