Chase cardholders may be able to spend less on tax prep fees. Tax preparation and filing fees can add up quickly. Chase credit card holders can save on these fees. It's time to start thinking about taxes. As you gather your financial documents and begin to prepare your 2021 tax return, you may be concerned about tax prep and filing costs. But if you're a Chase cardholder, you can save money on tax prep fees by taking advantage of discounts. Here's what you need to know.

INCOME TAX ・ 8 DAYS AGO