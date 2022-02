Sigur Rós will hit the road this summer for their first world tour in nearly five years, with shows currently slated for the United States, Canada and Mexico. The influential Icelandic band also announced that they’ve returned to the studio to record a new full-length album — and both the album and tour will feature the Kjartan Sveinsson, who recently rejoined Sigur Rós after leaving the group nearly a decade ago.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO