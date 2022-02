BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Doctor Nelson Malone first came to Johns Hopkins Medicine as a student, he did not know that his grandmother, Marion once worked here, cleaning the same floors where he now serves patients, back in the 1950s. “When she was about 20 years old, she actually ventured off from remote Virginia to come to Baltimore, to the big city, to do some work and found herself here at Hopkins helping out with some cleaning,” Dr. Malone said. About 70 years later, when he found out that she worked at the hospital, it made his journey to becoming an emergency medicine doctor even...

