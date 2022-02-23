ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Don’t expect the Fed to slow rate hikes just because of the midterms

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 16 to try to put a lid on inflation. That much we know. The only question is whether the Fed will boost rates by a quarter of a percentage point or a half-point. Right...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Economists Expect 9 Consecutive Fed Rate Hikes

JPMorgan economists have updated their projections on Federal Reserve interest hikes, and now expect nine consecutive rate increases, to 2.25%, by March 2023. What Happened:The bank’s economists said that the U.S. inflation reading of 7.5% in January, which outpaced December’s 7% rate, came as a surprise. “We now no longer see deceleration from last quarter’s near-record pace,” the economists wrote.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KTVZ

This key unemployment measure hasn’t been this low since 1970

America’s jobs recovery didn’t lose steam in the new year with a key measure of jobless claims dropping to its lowest level since March 1970, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Continuing claims for unemployment benefits, which count people who have filed for jobless aid for at least two...
ECONOMY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Midterm Election#Price Stability#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Capitol Hill
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
KTVZ

GOP senator’s call for all Americans to pay income tax sparks criticism from White House

The chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign operation on Tuesday unveiled his vision for the future of the GOP, which was quickly met with a retort from the White House. “I’ll warn you; this plan is not for the faint of heart,” Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, writes in the introduction to his 11-point plan, which he said he hoped would “strike fear in the heart of some Republicans.”
INCOME TAX
WMDT.com

Former Labour Sec. Critiques Fed Rate Hike

DELMARVA- The Federal Reserve is coming under fire from critics about its decision to raise rates to combat inflation. Former Labor Secretary under the Clinton Administration Robert Reich in an interview with CNN warned against raising rates, pointing to previous times the fed has raised rates to cut consumer prices, the effects lasted longer than anticipated and resulted in more job loss.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Kashkari: 'Let's not overdo it' on Fed rate hikes

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday it's 'appropriate' for the U.S. central bank to take steps to normalize monetary policy to deal with high inflation, but warned against raising rates too fast or too far. "My caution to my colleagues, and to myself,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

Fed's Daly Advocates for a ‘Measured' Approach as Rate Hike Expectations Rise

The Federal Reserve should be measured in its path to raise interest rates, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Sunday. "History tells us with Fed policy, that abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability we're trying to achieve," Daly said.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed's Bullard Maintains Stance For 1% Rate Hike By July

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard announced last week that he had become significantly more hawkish following the hottest inflation reading in almost 40 years. He was calling for a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings. He didn't waver from his stance Monday morning.
BUSINESS
KRMG

Asian stocks mixed after Fed gives no details of rate hikes

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo retreated after Japan's January exports grew less than expected. Oil...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Ukraine crisis may slow, but not stop, Fed hiking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation, already complicated by the unpredictable impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic, now faces a likely energy price shock and another layer of uncertainty following Russia’s military move into Ukraine. Oil prices spiked overnight, with U.S. crude oil futures...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy