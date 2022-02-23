The One Scene Alfred Hitchcock Regretted Filming The Most

The award-winning cartoonist’s inspiring new work, 20 years in the making, is a wild and discursive story with a potent message. There’s a good reason why Jordan Crane’s amazing new graphic novel, a gorgeous-looking book that comes with rounded corners and thick ivory paper, looks a bit like an expensive journal. Keeping Two is indeed a kind of diary, its narrative comprised almost entirely of the innermost thoughts of its two characters. Just as in a diary, nothing much seems to happen for pages at a time and yet everything does. The wild imaginings of this pair when they’re apart, emotional maelstroms that spiral exhaustingly like endless staircases, will lead in the end to an epiphany for them both: a rising gratitude each for the other that is symbolised by the sudden falling of swollen raindrops across each frame (an image that brought to mind the restorative arrow-shower at the end of Philip Larkin’s The Whitsun Weddings).

