We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The once-proud Honda Classic has been getting no respect on the schedule for a while now. That’s especially the case in 2022, with the event sandwiched between the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of the Players Championship in two weeks. That’s why none of the top-10 players in the world are in the field at PGA National after all 10 teed it up last week at Riviera.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO