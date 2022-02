NAPERVILLE -- Academy of the Arts, a new, nonprofit academic and art school, raised nearly $200,000 last week at its first major fundraising event, a concert and reception featuring Broadway performers. It also announced a new campaign called the 500 for $100 Challenge to secure another $600,000 and solidify its projection to begin programming this fall. The school plans to fully open for the 2030 academic year.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO