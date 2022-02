Click here to read the full article. The Ukraine invasion is costing Russia on the home front as well as in combat. While Russian banking, sports, and news media have already been hit by sanctions, refusals on participation, and cyber warfare that’s taken down numerous sites, the entertainment business there is also starting to feel the effects. The Russians have already been banned from the Eurovision competition. Today, Green Day canceled a planned Moscow stadium show set for May 29 in Spartak Stadium. They join pop act AJR, which has cut its planned October show in Mosow. Many Western artists have shows slated...

WORLD ・ 33 MINUTES AGO